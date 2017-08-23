North Korea: Recurring risk-off – Rabobank

North Korea: Recurring risk-off – RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
As military options to solve the conflict between the US and North Korea seem infeasible, the most likely course is that trade policy will play a crucial role, according to analysts at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Given China’s pivotal role, the US are likely to use trade as leverage on China. In fact, US trade policy vis-a-vis China is now mostly determined by the North Korea conflict. It is no coincidence that despite fierce campaign rhetoric last year President Trump waited until this week to instruct the US trade representative to determine whether an investigation into intellectual property rights violations by China is warranted.”
“However, while China has significant economic leverage over North Korea, Beijing does not have the geopolitical incentive to bring down the regime in Pyongyang. Consequently, a solution to the problem remains elusive.”
“This implies that risk-off movements in financial markets related to the conflict between the US and North Korea are likely to recur in the coming years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.