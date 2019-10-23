North Korea: Leader Kim and US President Trump continue to have close relations – KCNA

North Korean state media, KCNA, recently praised the relations between the United States (US) President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, the news criticized the rest of the US political circle while also waiting to see how the US passes the year.

Key quotes

“North Korea says leader Kim and US President Trump continue to have close relations.”

“Contrary to President Trump, US political circles remain hostile to North Korea.”

“North Korea will see how wisely the US passes the end of the year.”

FX implications

No major market reactions to the news but the traditional safe-havens like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold could benefit if any more developments arrive.