North Korea high on US Security Council's agenda, imposing new sanctions - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group noted that on Saturday, the US Security Council voted unanimously (15-0) to impose new sanctions against North Korea.

Key Quotes:

"This would be the toughest ever economic sanctions against North Korea where key exports from North Korea are to be banned under new international law while the sanctions will also punish some of North Korea’s biggest companies and cap the number of its citizens working in other countries at current levels."

"China’s backing of the new sanctions drew praise from US and helped de-escalate the earlier tensions between the two countries due to North Korea’s incessant missile tests."