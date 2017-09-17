North Korea has neared the final stage of securing ICBM capabilities - Yonhap

North Korea has neared the final stage of securing ICBM capabilities - YonhapBy Dhwani Mehta
South Korea’s news agency, Yonhap, out with comments from the South Korean Defense ministry, delivered in a briefing to the National Assembly (parliamentary defense committee).
Key Headlines:
North Korea has neared the "final stage" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)
"(North Korea) has neared the final stage of securing ICBM capabilities"
"The North) will continue such provocations as additional nuclear tests and missile launches to secure its nuclear capabilities"
