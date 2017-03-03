North Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea - Yonhap report

According to Via Yonhap News, South Korea's largest news agency, North Korea has just fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea, with sources in the milirary suggesting that it may have fired a ballistic missile.

Yonhap notes: "It could be an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, a military official at the defense ministry said."

As Bloomberg reports: "The potential missile test comes as South Korea and the U.S. undertake annual military drills that Pyongyang has called a prelude to an invasion. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff are analyzing the details of the projectile including the distance and the type, Yonhap said."