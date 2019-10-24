Norges Bank: Unchanged rates and little news – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts note that the Norges Bank (NB) left the sight deposit rate unchanged at 1.50 % in a decision widely expected by both markets and analysts.
Key Quotes
“This was a 'small' meeting that only included a press release, a one-page 'Executive Board's assessment' and an update of the bank's short-term averaging models (SAM); i.e. there was no monetary policy report, revised rate path or press conference.”
“Overall, the board gave markets little colour on recent developments and as expected concluded: 'The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely remain at the present level in the coming period'. 'In the coming period' should in our view at this instance be interpreted as at least over the next main meeting in December even if the rate path from September suggested a longer period.”
“In the evaluation of the domestic economy, NB concluded that growth has been roughly as expected, but if anything moderately weaker in Q3. Also the 2020 fiscal budget is more contractionary than pencilled in back in September. Inflation has been exactly as expected, but on the other hand '...the weak krone may result in higher inflation ahead.' NB also commented on mortgage rates having risen less than expected following the September hike and that money market premiums are tighter than projected (arguments for higher policy rates). On the external environment NB stated that growth has been a bit weaker than expected and that uncertainty surrounding the US/China trade conflict and Brexit persists.”
“In sum, NB clearly expects the policy rate to remain unchanged at least until over the next 'main' meeting in December. This is line with our expectations, but we still expect a rate hike in March 2020 on domestics and the recent NOK weakening.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.