Norges Bank to make some adjustments to its policy rate path – TDS

In view of analysts at TD Securities, today's Norges Bank decision should be fairly uneventful, but TD is looking for some adjustments to its policy rate path.

Key Quotes

“The Sept MPR showed 7-10bps of hikes through 2020-21, but we look for that hiking bias to be largely removed. Survey data points to a steeper slowdown in growth than had been anticipated, and inflation expectations have continued to sit at the bottom of their range. The one upside is that the currency has once again been weaker than expected, supporting tighter policy.”