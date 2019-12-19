Norges Bank to make some adjustments to its policy rate path – TDS

In view of analysts at TD Securities, today's Norges Bank decision should be fairly uneventful, but TD is looking for some adjustments to its policy rate path.
Key Quotes
“The Sept MPR showed 7-10bps of hikes through 2020-21, but we look for that hiking bias to be largely removed. Survey data points to a steeper slowdown in growth than had been anticipated, and inflation expectations have continued to sit at the bottom of their range. The one upside is that the currency has once again been weaker than expected, supporting tighter policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3100 ahead of UK data, BOE
GBP/USD extends the break above the 1.31 handle, as the US dollar remains under pressure across the board on US President Trump’s impeachment. Eyes on Brexit headlines and UK Retail Sales ahead of BOE decision.
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1130 amid dollar weakness
Dollar selling persists amid US President Trump’s impeachment and helps EUR/USD extends the bounce towards the resistance of the 200-day MA. Markets await a fresh catalyst for a range breakout.
Forex Today: Trump’s impeachment caps dollar rally, Aussie jobs boost AUD
US dollar‘s two-day rally across its main competitors was capped after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on two accounts.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.