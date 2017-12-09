Norges Bank seen ‘on hold’ next week – Danske Bank

Norges Bank seen ‘on hold’ next week – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Allan von Mehren gives his views on the potential outcome of the Norges Bank meeting due next week.
Key Quotes
“In terms of EUR/NOK, today’s Regional Network Survey is likely to show that mainland growth prospects remain solid, and somewhat better than projected by NB”.
“Meanwhile, with (1) low inflation, (2) a strong NOK versus NB’s forecast, (3) a cooling housing market and (4) lower global rates, NB can easily extend the on-hold stance at its meeting next week”.
“We maintain that EUR/NOK is a range play but the risk of a correction higher has increased, in our view”.
“Specifically, given the recent rise in long NOK positions, EUR/NOK has become increasingly sensitive to drops in the oil price. As expected, the parliamentary election in Norway had very limited market impact”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.