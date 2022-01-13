Norges Bank Preview: March hike to be confirmed – Nordea

“Overall, we expect that the Committee will reiterate their message from December: “Based on the Committee’s current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in March”. Market forward rates are currently priced broadly in line with the rate path from Norges Bank so market reactions should thus be muted.”

“The developments since December have so far been better than expected by the central bank, while the NOK is in line. Although Norges Bank will not conclude on the effects on the rate path, our own assessment is that the sum of news warrants a higher rate path vis-a-vis the rate path from December (supporting our long-held view for four rate hikes this year).”

“The interim meetings at Norges Bank are usually dull events, and this time will be no different. In the press release, the central bank will only describe the main developments since the previous meeting vis-a-vis their expectations from December, without concluding on the effects on the rate path.”

Norges Bank will announce its rate decision on Thursday, 20 January at 10.00 CET. Analysts at Nordea Markets offered a brief preview of the event and expect that the key rate will be on hold at 0.5 per cent.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.