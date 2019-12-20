Norges Bank: Policy rate will most likely remain at this level – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that as widely expected, Norges Bank (NB) kept policy rates unchanged, leaving the sight deposit rate at 1.50 %.
Key Quotes
“The executive board also reiterated its 'on hold' stance and concluded that 'the Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely remain at this level in the coming period'.”
“We still expect NB to hike rates a fifth time, by 25bp, to 1.75% in 2020, but now expect this to happen in June versus a previous forecast of March. Upon announcement, EUR/NOK moved marginally lower still as the outlook for carry momentum has returned somewhat as a reason for being long NOK going into 2020.”
“Further, across the board, energy-related credit, equities, oil price and NOK are starting to see some tailwind. We remain optimistic that EUR/NOK will retrace lower into 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
