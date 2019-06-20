Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the Norges Bank to hike rates for the second time this year as they buck the G10 dovish trend.

Key Quotes

“The domestic economy continues to remain very strong, and while inflation has disappointed slightly since their last meeting, both core and headline inflation remain above target.”

“Focus Thursday will be on the Norges Bank's forecast for its next hike, which was forecasted with around 50% probability in their previous forecast round. We expect no change to this forecast, and expect them to eventually defer the hike to early-2020 as global uncertainty lingers.”