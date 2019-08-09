Norges Bank likely to change its tone to rule out a September hike? – TD Securities

In view of TD Securities analysts, next week's Norges Bank meeting would normally be a quiet one, with no MPR and coming in the dead of summer but it will likely send a fairly clear message in the August statement as to whether it's still considering raising rates in September or not.
Key Quotes
“After the June meeting, we said that a September rate hike was still possible, but that in our view, everything would have to go right for that to happen. However, that's hardly been the case, and we think that we've easily had enough evidence to reach what we thought was a very low bar for the Norges Bank to push back its rate hikes.”
“In June, the Norges Bank said that its "current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely be increased further in the course of 2019." We think that language will have to soften substantially; probably not to the point where there's a question of whether the next move in rates will be higher or lower, but at least something to deliver a strong signal that a September hike is no longer in the cards.”
“The Norges Bank will likely still leave the door open to raising rates at the December meeting, but we don't think that markets will believe them, and likely see the September hike as a "now or never" decision. As a result, we look for markets to price out the 8bps or so of hikes that are still in place for September, leaving greater scope for market reaction than we usually see with the August Norges Bank meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2100 as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2100 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, just below 106.00 handle
Trade concerns, slowing global growth continues to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD bulls remained on the defensive in the wake of Trump’s criticism on Thursday. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough mid-105.00s – multi-month lows.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Forex Today: Huawei limits weigh on sentiment as Trump wants a weaker dollar, UK GDP and Canadian jobs eyed
The market mood is mixed after the US is moving forward to limit Huawei. Markets are still digesting President Donald Trump's desire to see a weaker dollar. Uncertainty about elections weighs on the pound.