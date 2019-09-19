TD Securities analysis team notes that the Norges Bank raised its policy rate by 25bps today to 1.50% for the fourth rate hike in the last year.
Key Quotes
“Time will tell whether or not this was a policy mistake, and something that may eventually have to be reversed, given downside risks to global growth. But it's almost certain that this will be the last rate hike we see in western Europe for a very, very long time.”
“Looking ahead, the Norges Bank has forecast a fairly flat policy rate profile. It peaks at 1.60% from 2020Q4 to 2021Q2, and then interestingly, actually glides lower to 1.53% by the end of the forecast period in 2022Q4. The primary factor preventing the Norges Bank from forecasting easing going forward is the exchange rate, which adds up to nearly 0.4ppts to the policy rate profile through 2020-21. The weaker krone allowed the Norges Bank to go ahead with its rate hike today, and given that the Norges Bank expects global trade tensions to persist and continue to weigh on the risk-sensitive krone going forward, the currency is also expected to provide enough additional stimulus in the future so that the Norges Bank doesn't need to follow most of the rest of the G10 in cutting rates again.”
“Looking at the Norges Bank's macro forecasts, GDP growth was actually revised a touch higher over the next year, bucking the trend that we've seen across most of the rest of Europe. Near-term inflation on the other hand was revised a bit lower, but the Norges Bank sees CPI-ATE picking up again by the end of 2020 and remaining slightly above the 2.0% target, supported by the weaker krone profile.”
“With the Norges Bank having unexpectedly delivered a rate hike to 1.50% today, we're removing the rate hike from our forecast for H2 2020 and we now expect the Norges Bank to remain on hold until at least into 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1050 amid stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has drifted back to around 1.1050 as markets digest European talk of fiscal stimulus and as the fallout from the Fed's hawkish cut on Wednesday.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.25 after the BOE, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, marginally higher. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit. Uncertainty about the UK's exit prevails.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.