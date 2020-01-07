Nordea Asset Management: Iran-US tensions will peak out in two weeks - Bloomberg

The US-Iran tensions will peak out in the next two weeks because the Islamic nation is too weak for a protracted confrontation, according to Sebastien Galy, macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, which has over $250 billion under management.

For longer-term investors, there are no large implications aside from taking profit on their U.S. equity position. For medium-term investors, it means increasing their long yen position as a global hedge.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of expected U.S. price swings known as the VIX, remains well below 20, a sign that investors aren't too worried just yet.

We think this is a transitory shock as Iran is too weak for a full confrontation.