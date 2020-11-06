Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Forecast from five major banks for October jobs report

The US jobs report for October is due out at 13:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecast of economists and researchers of five major banks regarding the upcoming employment data. US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of around 600,000 jobs in October, down from 661,000 in September as the pace of job restoration is slowing down but remains robust. The Unemployment Rate is set to fall from 7.9% to 7.7%.
Ahead of the data, the US dollar is attempting a recovery, clawing back some ground against major currencies, yet remains around the March lows against the yen.
RBC Economics
“We have penciled in a 1.5 M increase in US jobs in October, up from the 661K gain in September. But that will still leave over 9 M people out of work relative to pre-shock February levels.”
NBF
“Hiring should have continued apace in the month judging from a decline in continuing claims between the September and October reference periods, a development that may have translated into a 700K increase in payrolls. The household survey is expected to show a similar progression in employment which would be consistent with just a 0.1% decrease in the unemployment rate to 7.8%, assuming the participation rate rose three ticks in the month.”
CIBC
“Hiring likely slowed to 570K, while a partial reversal in the drop in the participation rate from the prior month could have limited the drop in the unemployment rate to one tick, leaving it at 7.8%. That would leave employment still 7% below February’s level, and 10 M fewer Americans employed. The still respectable employment gain is also consistent with the rise in the job openings rate in recent months.”
TDS
“Payrolls probably rose fairly strongly by pre-COVID standards, but with the pace slowing again, and the level still down around 10 M since February. (The 661K rise in Sep followed 1.5 M in Aug, 1.8 M in Jul and 4.8 M in Jun). We are assuming a 200K decline in government payrolls, due to an unwinding of census hiring as well as another drop in state and local employment.”
Westpac
“Employment growth slowed dramatically in September, while still remaining very strong versus history. An additional step down is anticipated in October at around 570K, as initial claims continue to point to significant churn in the labour market; support from fiscal policy ebbs; and COVID-19 risks mount yet again. Softer momentum in employment, combined with a likely rise in participation, is anticipated to more or less stabilise the unemployment rate at 7.8% in October, though there are clear risks in both directions. The historic scale of labour market slack will weigh on hourly earnings in October, and likely for many years to come. A second successive gain of 0.1% is expected in the month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes gains toward 1.1850 as US elections are closely watched
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, trading close to 1.1850. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in Georgia. The Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid US elections, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD has retreated from the highs but holding above 1.31 as the US election count continues and the US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. Brexit developments are also awaited.
XAU/USD bulls eye $1970 amid a potential bull flag
Gold consolidates Thursday’s massive rally to two-months highs. A potential bull flag formation spotted on the hourly chart. A test of $1970 is on the cards, with eyes on NFP, US election results.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Encouraging data but little action expected
US employment sector is foreseen growing yet at a slow pace. The US presidential election’s dispute will likely overshadow employment data. USD moving on the market’s sentiment, risk-on may not survive upcoming events.
WTI: Drops further below 100/50-day EMA confluence towards $38.00
WTI extends pullback from the monthly high of $39.55. The black gold surged to the highest since October 27 the previous day, before taking a U-turn from a join of 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The falling trend line from August 26 adds to the upside barriers.