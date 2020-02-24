NOK vulnerable for further USD strength – Nordea

Over the past couple of years, there has been a clear tendency that a stronger dollar is bad for the NOK. USD/NOK looks more in line with the recent EUR/USD move, which again leaves the NOK vulnerable for further USD strength, according to analysts at Nordea.
Key quotes
“USD/NOK seems to follow EUR/USD with a beta, so when EUR/USD is low USD/NOK is high. Implicitly this makes it very hard for the NOK to perform also against the EUR when the USD is strengthening. Should EUR/USD move lower to say 1.06, it wouldn’t be surprising to see USD/NOK around 9.50. Depending on which sensitivity you apply, EUR/NOK would at best be unchanged in such a scenario.”
“The ones waiting for a more fundamental reverse of the weak trend in the NOK is basically waiting for the turn of the USD. We are not prepared to call this yet.”
“It may be smarter/easier to trade NOK rates than NOK spot in the current environment. We have been on the receiving side of the Mar+3m FRA since prior to the Dec 2019 meeting in Norges Bank. The trade worked, but in Q2 such trade should be turned around as the NOK excess liquidity will tighten markedly in to June, while the Fed tapering of POMO activity could re-increase USD-Libor.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid upbeat IFO data, coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850 as the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1. Coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Forex Today: Coronavirus consumes markets, Gold eyeing $1,700, German data awaited
Coronavirus: The respiratory disease continues spreading and is taking its toll. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sounded the alarm over the outbreak at the Communist Party's gathering.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.