NOK stays bullish long term – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Sverre Holbek, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank sees the Norwegian Krone picking up pace in the next months.

Key Quotes

“In Norway, we got a strong Regional Network Survey on Tuesday, which indicated that the Norwegian economy is recovering from the oil shock”.

EUR/NOK fell significantly after the release to 8.92, before closing slightly up at 8.94, a level which seems fair also according to our short-term financial models. In the long term, we remain bullish on the NOK and forecast the cross at 8.70 in 6M and 12M”.

 

    1. R3 9.0415
    2. R2 9.0175
    3. R1 8.9737
  2. PP 8.9496
    1. S1 8.9058
    2. S2 8.8817
    3. S3 8.8379

 