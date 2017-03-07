NOK stays bullish long term – Danske Bank

NOK stays bullish long term – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Sverre Holbek, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank sees the Norwegian Krone picking up pace in the next months.
Key Quotes
“In Norway, we got a strong Regional Network Survey on Tuesday, which indicated that the Norwegian economy is recovering from the oil shock”.
“EUR/NOK fell significantly after the release to 8.92, before closing slightly up at 8.94, a level which seems fair also according to our short-term financial models. In the long term, we remain bullish on the NOK and forecast the cross at 8.70 in 6M and 12M”.
-
- R3 9.0415
- R2 9.0175
- R1 8.9737
- PP 8.9496
-
- S1 8.9058
- S2 8.8817
- S3 8.8379