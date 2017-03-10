NOK: Stabilisation after the sell off - ING

NOK: Stabilisation after the sell off - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING expect EUR/NOK to stabilise following last week's sell-off.
Key Quotes
“On the data front, the Sep Manufacturing PMI should be NOK supportive following the downside surprise to the Aug retail sales on Friday.”
“We also believe that some of last week’s NOK weakness was caused by long Scandies / short USD positions reaching stop loss levels following the move in EUR/USD lower. With EUR/USD stabilising, this channel should have a limited impact on NOK.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.