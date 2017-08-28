NOK: September election focus increasing – ING

NOK: September election focus increasing – INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
NOK looks to be strengthening on slightly firmer oil prices, but also stronger than expected 2Q17 GDP growth - which plays a role in the forthcoming Sep-11 general elections, explains the research team at ING.
Key Quotes
“Better growth will support the incumbent centre-right coalition, which favour reform/smaller govt.”
“Opinion polls also seem to be moving against the largest single party, the opposition Labour party. A few months ago, expectations were that Labour could build a centre-left, Red-Green coalition to unseat the current govt. Any polls this week showing further support for centre-right could help NOK.”
