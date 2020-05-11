NOK/SEK: A nice risk/reward in long positions – Nordea

Analysts at Nordea see increasing momentum building for NOK performance vs the SEK in the medium-term.

“While Sweden is running a powerful QE program, the scope for QE in Norway is practically non-existent.”

“Since all assets in the Oil fund are invested abroad this involves large NOK purchases by Norges Bank – undoubtedly NOK positive in the medium-term.”

“NOK/SEK has been pretty tight with ‘risk’ recently but given the very cheap valuation, we would expect the ‘risk’-link to decrease.”

“We enter long NOK/SEK with a target of 1.0150 and S/L at 0.93.”