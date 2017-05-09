NOK: Running out of catalysts for further strength - ING

NOK: Running out of catalysts for further strength - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Bar July Industrial production (Thu), it is a fairly quiet week on the Norwegian data front and as a result NOK is likely to trade in a narrow range, according to analysts at ING.
Key Quotes
“With the domestic data upside surprises being the key driven behind the NOK strength over the past days - and the reason behind the persistent break below the EUR/NOK 9.30 level - this suggests a limited upside to NOK.”
“The Sep ECB meeting should have a limited impact on Scandies, as opposed to the EUR/USD cross for example, thus pointing to a range-bound EUR/NOK.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.