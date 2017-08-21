NOK: Don’t expect any lasting impact from 2Q GDP – ING

According to analysts at ING, the 2Q GDP numbers for Norway (Thursday) is the key data point of the week as far as NOK is concerned.

Key Quotes

“Even if we get an upside surprise, any positive impact on NOK should be temporary as it is unlikely to change the Norges Bank's policy stance, given that inflation remains well below target.’

“We look for EUR/NOK to trade around the 9.30 level, with the 9.2520 support to hold.”