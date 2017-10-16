NOK: Calm week of range-trading in the 9.30 area - ING

NOK: Calm week of range-trading in the 9.30 area - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING suggest that the busy inflation-orientated week in Norway will be replaced by a relative calmness, with a lack of market-moving data points in the calendar.
Key Quotes
“We have 3Q house price index on Thursday and 3Q Industrial production on Friday; both will likely have a limited impact on NOK.”
“The bid oil price provides additional support to NOK and in contrast to SEK, it has provided NOK with a buffer to the below-consensus Sep Norway inflation reading.”
