NOK: Calm week of range-trading in the 9.30 area - ING

Analysts at ING suggest that the busy inflation-orientated week in Norway will be replaced by a relative calmness, with a lack of market-moving data points in the calendar.

Key Quotes

“We have 3Q house price index on Thursday and 3Q Industrial production on Friday; both will likely have a limited impact on NOK.”

“The bid oil price provides additional support to NOK and in contrast to SEK, it has provided NOK with a buffer to the below-consensus Sep Norway inflation reading.”