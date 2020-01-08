No US casualties in Iranian strikes on Iraq base – Bloomberg

Citing an unnamed US official, Bloomberg reported that there were no US casualties in Iranian missile strikes on US military bases located in Iraq.

"Iran appeared to be shooting to miss," the official added. These comments fall in line with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi remarks, who said that they have not received any reports of casualties from Iraqi military or the US-led coalition.

The market sentiment continues to recover following this headline and the USD/JPY pair was last up 0.27% on the day at 108.72 and the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.2%.