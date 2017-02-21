No uptick in inflation expectations since November - BOE’s Carney

Speaking on the February inflation report during his testimony before the Parliament's Treasury Committee, BOE Governor Mark Carney said the second round of inflation effects on wage behaviour would move us closer to 'limit of toleration for inflation overshoot'.

• UK inflation expected to fall back in 2021

• No uptick in market inflation expectations since November

• Short-run inflation expectations rising, medium-term expectations not rising and is consistent with temporary inflation overshoot