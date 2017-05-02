No reason to rush into another tightening move in March – Natixis

Natixis ‘Data Snap’ research note says the Fed could maintain the status quo in March and move rates in June.

Rationale

With a solid increase in NFP (the most reliable portion of the survey) today’s (Fri’s) report is definitely a good one even though other details were mixed. Overall, with this dynamic the unemployment rate should continue to trend downward while wages are due to accelerate further.

As for the Fed, there is no reason to rush into another tightening move in March. This is consistent with our expectation that the next hike will be in June.