No reason for too much economic pessimism now - G20 official

Ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, later during the week on March 17-18, an unnamed official was quoted saying that G20 sees consensus that economic outlook improving and that there is no reason for too much economic pessimism now.

Additional headlines:

• Wants G20 to focus on strengthening economic resilience, challenges of digitization and helping Africa

• There is no reason to be pessimistic about US but there are issues to discuss, like tax policy

• G20 must highlight financial stability risks

