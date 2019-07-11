Bill Maldonado, Chief Investment Officer Asia-Pacific, and Global Chief Investment Officer of equities at HSBC Global Asset Management, calmed fears of the imminent risks of a global recession amid bleak global economic outlook.

Key Quotes:

“The global economy is unlikely to suffer from a recession before 2021, despite an economic growth slowdown.

Investors around the world are overly pessimistic, as a combination of reasonable global growth, solid corporate fundamentals and supportive monetary policy means that the risk of a recession looks more likely in 2021 or beyond.

Among emerging markets, Asia stands out while other markets grapple with market uncertainties. Asia equities ex Japan are trading at an attractive discount compared with the US market at present.”