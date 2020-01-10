No changes expected at the next MAS meeting – UOB

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) should keep the monetary conditions in place at its next meeting in April, noted the Global Economics & Markets Research team at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“Given the potential recovery in Singapore’s growth into 2020, we continue to expect MAS to keep its monetary policy parameters unchanged at its April 2020 MPS meeting. This means keeping the slope, band and policy midpoint unchanged. Note that in October 2019, MAS reduced the appreciation of the Singapore Dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (S$NEER) slope “slightly”, which we estimate to be at 0.5% currently.”