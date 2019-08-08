No change in GBP/USD. Still eyes a move to 1.1985 – UOB

The near term view on Cable stays bearish amidst the steady chance of a visit to sub-1.2000 levels in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “As expected, GBP continues to be ‘stable’ overnight, trading in a narrow range between 1.2123 and 1.2191. Today, sideways trading should persist with strong support still at 1.2100 while resistances at 1.2185 and 1.2210 are still expected to limit price advances”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we held the view yesterday (30 Jul, spot at 1.2225) that GBP has moved into a ‘negative phase’ and that it “could trade to 1.2110”, the subsequent rapid pace of decline was not exactly expected (GBP plunged to an overnight low of 1.2120). The downward acceleration over the past couple of days could be attributed to the lack of significant support levels. From here, if GBP were to crack 1.2110, it could lead to further steep decline as the next support is more than 100 pips lower at 1.1985. That said, 1.1985 is just a minor low in Jan 2017 (on the weekly chart) and it is left to be seen how much support it can offer (if GBP were to move to this level). Below this level, the more significant support would be the Oct 2016 ‘flash crash’ low of 1.1491. All in, despite being oversold, the current weakness in GBP is not showing sign of stabilizing just yet. Only a break of the 1.2260 ‘key resistance’ (level was at 1.2295 yesterday) would suggest that the decline in GBP is ready to take a breather.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed's Evans has said he is open to more stimulus.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, stable. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now
The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Thursday and gave up a part of its overnight goodish bounce from fresh multi-month lows, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 106.00 handle.
Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.
Forex Today: Upbeat mood as China halts yuan decline, Saudis want to halt oil slide
The market mood has been improving after China fixed its yuan above 7.00 for USD/CNY – but stronger than expected for the Chinese currency – restraining market forces. China's trade balance surplus beat expectations with a significant rise in exports – perhaps a preparation for new tariffs.