No. 10 Source: A deal likely if N. Ireland stays in customs union, if not, then deal is 'overwhelmingly unlikely' - BBC

BBC Political Editor quoted a No. 10 source, as saying that the UK PM Johnson spoke to the German Chancellor Merkel and that there could only be a deal if Northern Ireland stays in the customs union, if not, then deal is 'overwhelmingly unlikely'.

Brexit talks close to breaking down, the source added.

The source also said that the No 10 describes the EU position that a deal is 'essentially impossible not just now, but ever'.

The British government does not believe the EU is engaging or negotiating seriously, said the source.

The pound is seen accelerating its declines vs. the US dollar, with GBP/USD down -0.44% to trade near daily lows of 1.2232.