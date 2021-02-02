NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd looks to regain momentum after finally slowing down

NASDAQ:NNDM gains 2.91% on Monday as the NASDAQ rebounds to start the week.

Nano Dimension has performed admirably despite several additional share offerings.

Investors are catching on to NNDM’s potential with its recurring revenue model.

NASDAQ:NNDM has been one of the hottest stocks in investor circles since October, when the stock could still be had for around $2.00 per share. Now, just three months later, Nano Dimension added 2.91% to close the first trading session of the week at $14.14. That equates to shares returning over 500% in the last 52-weeks, as the stock continues to trade over its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This stellar performance comes even after a minor correction hit Nano Dimension last week, amidst the turbulent r/WallStreetBets saga that sent much of the broader markets spiralling.

Despite several direct stock offerings over the past few months, investors have stayed fiercely loyal to Nano Dimension, showing just how much promise this 3D printing company is believed to have. The Israel-based firm has caught the eye of many around Wall Street, including Ark Invest, who has added the stock to several of its industry-specific portfolios. Indeed, as has been witnessed with the r/WallStreetBets situation, social media can be incredibly influential over a stock, and NNDM has been a popular stock to discuss on FinTwit and Reddit.

NNDM stock forecast

But it’s not just the cool technology that has investors excited for Nano Dimension, as the company has some wonderful growth potential given its recurring revenue model. In December, Nano Dimension reported that it had already sold 60 of its Dragonfly 3D printing devices. As more companies begin to use the devices, Nano Dimension will be able to charge revenues by supplying the patented inks that allow users to transform the 3D printed objects into things such as circuit boards and microchips.