N.Korea's threat to Australia - News Corp Australia Network

N.Korea's threat to Australia - News Corp Australia NetworkBy Ross J Burland
As the international community braces for another missile test by the rogue nation this week.
An article in News Corp Australia Network over the weekend explained that Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Julie Bishop, has moved to reassure Australians that the nation is not a primary target for North Korea despite its threats of “disaster” at the weekend.
"The Foreign Affairs Minister responded to Pyongyang’s direct threats, saying Australia’s determination to find a peaceful solution was only strengthened by its provocative language.
“Australia is not a primary target and North Korea has made threats against Australia before,” Ms Bishop told reporters in Sydney," the article explained.
