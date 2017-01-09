N.Korea tested a hydrogen bomb, it doesn’t look good - ANZ

N.Korea tested a hydrogen bomb, it doesn’t look good - ANZBy Ross J Burland
North Korea said it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb with intercontinental ballistic capabilities.
Key Quotes:
"This escalates tensions and drew the obvious modern day political response; tweets by the US President though short of last month’s “fire and fury”."
"More sanctions will follow but one wonders what the real endgame is here."
"It doesn’t look good."
