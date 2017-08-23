N.Korea risk calming - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group explained that the US Department of Treasury announced new actions against 10 entities and 6 individuals.
Key Quotes:
"....mostly Chinese and Russian, for providing support to North Korea in violation of sanctions and in ways that aided its missile and nuclear weapons programs. The actions target Russian nationals, three Chinese coal companies and Singapore-based firms.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that North Korea hadn’t carried out “provocative acts” since the UN Security Council imposed new sanctions on the country and that restraint might lead to negotiations over its nuclear arsenal."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.