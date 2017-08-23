Analysts at UOB Group explained that the US Department of Treasury announced new actions against 10 entities and 6 individuals.

"....mostly Chinese and Russian, for providing support to North Korea in violation of sanctions and in ways that aided its missile and nuclear weapons programs. The actions target Russian nationals, three Chinese coal companies and Singapore-based firms.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that North Korea hadn’t carried out “provocative acts” since the UN Security Council imposed new sanctions on the country and that restraint might lead to negotiations over its nuclear arsenal."