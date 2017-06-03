N.Korea missile launch update: Leader Kim Jong-un supervised the drill

Further details on the story - N. Korea claims it held missile launch exercise to strike U.S. base in Japan, as cited by Yonhap.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the drill

Conducted by Hwasong artillery units of its Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army

"Tasked to strike the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggression forces in Japan"

The drill was conducted to review the artillery units' capacity to handle nuclear warheads and stage military operations in a swift manner

Launch was seen as a response to the on-going joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington, which North Korea denounces as a war rehearsal against the North

The KCNA said Kim ordered the units to be fully ready to open fire to annihilate the enemies once the ruling Workers' Party of Korea gives the order.

Kim Jong-un ordered the force to "keep highly alert as demanded by the grim situation in which an actual war may break out anytime"

