N.Korea firing missiles again, but market doesn't care right now

- South Korean media are reporting that N.Korea has fired off two projectiles.
- N.Korea firing missiles again, but there is less angst over North Korea currently.
South Korean media are reporting that N.Korea has fired off two projectiles - Yonhap were citing South Korea's Chiefs of Staff.
North Korea's official KCNA news agency on Monday said that North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Pyongyang was open to having "comprehensive discussions" with the US at a time and place agreed by both sides. However, the diplomat said, Washington must come to the table with new proposals that satisfy Pyongyang.
FX implications
There is less angst over North Korea currently as the nation seems willing to restart talks with the United States in late September, potentially ending months of deadlock between the two countries, a senior Pyongyang official has said overnight. There is very little impact on the market these days but risk-off currencies such as the Yen can benefit while the Aussie tends to take up the brunt of risk the Pacific.
