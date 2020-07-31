NIO Stock Price: Tesla's Chinese rival set to defy doomsters and open higher, levels to watch

- NYSE: NIO is set to end the week and the month on a positive note.
- Nio Inc's shares are seen as expensive while it remains unprofitable.
- Lessons from Elon Musk's Tesla are promising for the firm.
Is a market capitalization of around $14 billion rich for an electric vehicle company? Some analysts suggest that NYSE: NIO current valuation – with shares trading above $12 – is expensive. The primary reasoning for the downbeat assessment on Nio Inc - ADR stems from a basic business lacking – profitability.
However, it is essential to note that Nio, based in Shanghai, China, was founded only in late 2014 and may need more time to turn a profit. The largest EV firm, Tesla, struggled not only with income but also with cash flow.
On the other hand, Nio has the backing of Beijing. Authorities may encourage locals to purchase the company's cars and thus create a national champion. Elon Musk's Tesla may be the market leader – but while it sells in China, the local rival may gain market share.
Tense Sino-American relations may weigh on Nio's sales outside its home country, but the vast Chinese market allows ample room for growth.
NIO Stock Forecast
NYSE: NIO is set to open at $12.36, up over 1% according to pre-market trading. Nio shares would only claw back some of Thursday's losses. However, end-of-month flows could trigger higher volatility, potentially lifting the stock.
The next levels to watch are the weekly closing high of $12.70, followed by the mid-July peak of $14.09, and then by the high close of $14.90 achieved earlier in the month. The stretch target for bulls is $16.44, the 52-week high.
Support is found at Monday's low close of $11.69, followed by $11.09, a level recorded in the previous week. The psychologically significant $10 level is next.
Nio Inc - ADR has made a long journey from the 52-week low of $1.19 and is valued at over 11 times that price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
