- NYSE: NIO gained 12.5% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Nio and other EV stocks were helped by comments from Elon Musk.
- Chinese ADR stocks rebounded from Monday's historic sell-off.
Nio (NIO) investors can breathe a sigh of relief as the Chinese EV maker bounced off of its multi-year low price after a historic sell-off to start the week. On Tuesday, shares of Nio jumped by 12.5% and closed the trading session at a price of $10.63. All three major averages climbed higher ahead of the start of a crucial week of earnings from big tech companies. Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) both fell by about 7% in extended trading after coming up a bit short in the eyes of investors. Overall, the Dow Jones added a further 1.1%, the S&P 500 gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq rose higher by 2.3% during the session.
Nio stock price
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk provided a nice boost to EV makers on Tuesday. The enigmatic CEO was quoted as saying that input costs were finally falling lower although the cost of lithium continues to rise. Still Musk used it as a reason for why Tesla decided to reduce its MSRP in China for both the Model Y and the Model 3 this week. Lucid (LCID) was up by 8.8%, Rivian (RIVN) by 10%, and Tesla itself gained 5.3% following Musk’s comments.
Chinese ADR stocks rebounded after the massive sell-off on Monday. The increased selling pressure for these stocks was due to President Xi taking on an unprecedented third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell to its lowest level in more than 13 years. On Tuesday, Alibaba (BABA), Nio, JD.Com (JD) and PinDuoDuo (PDD) all rose higher as investors took advantage of the major dip from the previous session.
NIO 5-minute chart 10/25/22
