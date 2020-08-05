NIO Stock Price: NIO Inc. stock rises another 2.27%

- NIO shares remain in an uptrend after a bounce off the USD 13.00 support level.
- The company provided their latest delivery update.
Nio news today
NIO delivered 3,533 vehicles in July 2020, increasing by 322.1% year-over-year. The yearly total now stands at 17,702 vehicles which is a 111.3% increase year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of ES8 and ES6 reached 49,615 respectively. William Bin Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of NIO stated:
In July, we are pleased to have achieved the second-highest monthly delivery results despite the impact on productions due to a 5-day suspension of manufacturing to prepare for EC6 productions and other flood-related supply chain challenges
Nio 1-hour chart
As you can see from the chart below the main feature of the chart is the triangle formation marked in black. The red support line marks where the price bounced during Tuesday's session to move higher. Now the main level for the price to break is the high on the chart of USD 16.44 per share. The previous wave high could also be a good place for the bulls to enter and it is currently at USD 14.52 per share.
The indicators are looking positive as the Relative Strength Index is above the 50 area and approaching the overbought level. This could mean there is still some room for the price to move to the upside. Elsewhere, the MACD histogram is still green and the signal lines also remain above the zero level. This is another positive sign as it is used for a trend signal.
Lastly, the volume is still looking slightly light. This could be because of August market conditions or the fact that the bulls are awaiting more news from the company. Either way, the stock price is in a firm uptrend and this would be confirmed if the high on chart breaks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.