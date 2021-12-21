NIO Stock Price: Nio Inc starts Christmas week on the back foot once again

Wall Street analysts were impressed as well by the event and Nio’s future prospects. Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight position in Nio’s stock and upheld its generous $66 price target for Nio. This represents a more than 100% ceiling from Nio’s closing price on Monday, which shows that Wall Street remains bullish on Nio for 2022, despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

On Saturday, Nio held its fifth annual Nio Day event in China, and both investors and Wall Street analysts were reacting positively. As expected, Nio unveiled its ET5 sedan, which many believe is set to take the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 head on in the global EV market. Nio revealed that the ET5 would have a 1,000 km range with an interior that will feature both AR and VR technology. Nio also stated it would be expanding to more European markets by the end of 2022, and over 25 global markets by 2025.

NYSE: NIO investors may be losing faith in the Chinese EV maker, but the recent downturn of the stock should be attributed more to the ongoing fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Shares of Nio fell by 6.13% to start the week and closed the trading session at $28.16 . It was yet another tumultuous session for the stock market as it appears that 2021 may be skipping the annual Santa Claus rally into the new year. All three major indices were down lower by at least 1.00%. Electric vehicle stocks were also pummeled as Democratic Senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin stated he would not be voting in favor of President Biden’s Build Back Better climate bill.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.