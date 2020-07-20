NIO Stock Price: NIO Inc. sets to open the week on a positive mood above $11.00

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reverses the recent pullback and trades above $11.00.

Next target on the downside emerges at the Fibo $9.81.

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are poised to open Monday’s session slightly in the positive territory following three consecutive daily pullbacks.

In fact, Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) lost around 27% just during last week, correcting lower after printing fresh all-time highs beyond the $16.00 mark per share on July 13. The corrective move, however, appears to have met some decent support in the $10.50 region (Friday’s low). The leg lower is also deemed as a technical one, as the company hit extreme overbought levels earlier in the month.

In the meantime, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is trading with an upbeat bias, as opposed to the mixed tone in futures of US benchmark indices, where both the DowJones and the S&P500 are down smalls and the tech reference NASDAQ is posting decent gains ahead of the opening bell in Wall St.

NIO News Today

As of writing NYSE: NIO is up 2.61% at $11.38 and faces the next up barrier at $13.31 (23.6% Fibo of the May-July rally) seconded by $16.44 (all-time high Jul.13). On the downside, the next support is located at $10.46 (weekly low Jul.17) followed by $11.37 (38.2% Fibo of the May-July rally) and finall $7.90 (monthly high Jun.22).