NIO Stock Price: Nio Inc set to extend gains, Trump may pledge more coronavirus vaccine funds

- NASDAQ: INO is set to extend its gains in Wednesday's session.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc faces doubts about its chances of winning the coronavirus vaccine race.
- President Trump meets with medical professionals and may pledge more funds for such projects.
Fading away? Not so fast. Doubts about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's chances to develop a COVID-19 vaccine sent NASDAQ: INO down in mid-August, yet it is making its way up once again.
Bargain-seekers are shrugging off the fact that the Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based pharma firm has yet to provide details about the final stage of testing its INO-4800 vaccine. This is not the first time that the stock finds buyers after a dip.
The race to provide coronavirus immunization to the world remains in full play despite Russia's claim to fame – registering the world's first vaccine without significant testing. Sellers dismissed Russia's Vladimir Putin but have watched how the competition – from small Moderna to a behemoth like Pfizer – have made leaps and strides while INO's development lagged behind.
However, after closing at $12.34 on Monday, the stock is on the rise. t is changing hands closer to $13 in Wednesday's premarket session.
NIO Stock Forecast
What's next for NASDAQ: INO? The next moves depend on its progress with the vaccine – but also on support from the federal government. President Donald Trump is taking a break from the Republican convention to meet medical professionals on Wednesday.
Trump's trailing in the polls is highly correlated with his mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, which has cost over 180,000 American lives. The president is eager to show success in battling the disease – or at least provide hope. The White House already launched Operation Warp Speed (OWS) – in which it injects money into companies working on a vaccine.
Will he now pledge more funds toward the medical front? If Trump doubles-down on OWS effort – all boats could rise with the tide, even INO which had been previously sold off. Without any imminent news from Inovio, Trump's tweets or televised announcement could trigger the next move for NASDAQ: INO.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
