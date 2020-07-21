NIO Stock Price: NIO Inc. pulls back but still trades 0.18% higher

NIO trades 0.23% higher and remains above the $10 psychological level.

The chart is still bullish but the recent high could be a resistance zone.

NIO News Today

For those of you that are unfamiliar with Nio, the firm operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles and are looking to expand. The share price recently hit a high of USD 16.44 on 13th July with some decent volume and this has attracted attention. According to the companies website the company are:

NIO is committed to a more environmentally friendly future in which improved smart electric car technologies, coupled with a better car ownership experience, will drive increased appreciation and adoption of smart electric cars, leading to a more sustainable future for the planet.

Looking closer at the chart below, the chart is clearly a bullish one. The USD 16.44 area is important as if breaks then the uptrend is sure to continue. It would be nice to see this happen on good volume too like the other move higher on the chart. On the downside, the market found some support at USD 10.70. It is important that it is above the psychological USD 10 area. The Relative Strength Index indicator is still positive above the 50 mark but the MACD is mixed. The MACD histogram is red but the signal lines are firmly above the zero level. If the histogram turns green again it could be a good long signal. Also, the price remaining above the 200 Simple Moving Average is a good sign for the bulls. This is because it is normally a good barometer for the trend in the market. USD 13.80 was a previous significant high so keep an eye on the price if the market gets to that level as there could be some resistance.