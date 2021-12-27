NIO Stock Price: Nio Inc foreshadows US expansion with newly leaked job postings

NYSE: NIO has had a tough year for investors in 2021.

Nio has posted some jobs on LinkedIn that hints at US expansion.

Investors and analysts remain bullish on the company heading into 2022.

NYSE: NIO captured the imagination of growth investors in 2020, when the stock emerged from a penny stock to a legitimate global EV threat. So far in 2021, the ride has been a little less smooth for its shareholders as shares of Nio have fallen 43% year to date. It has lagged its closest domestic competitors XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) by a wide margin, as those two stocks have returned 4.51% and a loss of 6.28% respectively. Nio continues to be a popular name in the rapidly expanding EV sector, but after a hot year in 2020, this year has certainly been one of consolidation and cooling off.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Despite the markets being closed on Friday, the Nio rumor mill was still in action. Some internet sleuths have discovered that Nio’s Vice President has added 46 new positions that are based in the United States, specifically in San Jose, California. It appears that Nio’s expansion plans that it recently touched upon at its Nio Day event are in full gear and that the US expansion might be sooner than we anticipated. Nio unveiled a plan to expand to 25 new global markets by 2025, with plans for further European growth later in 2022.

NIO stock news

This expansion is one of the main company headwinds that have investors and analysts so bullish on Nio heading into 2022. It’s not unusual for a stock that has seen fast periods of growth to pull back and trade within range as the market catches up to its valuations. In 2022, Nio is expected to double its production capacity and introduce at least three new models including the recently unveiled ET5 sedan.