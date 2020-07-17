NIO Stock Price: NIO Inc. extends the drop and approaches $12.00

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) adds to Thursday’s losses near the $12.00 mark.

Next target on the downside emerges at the Fibo $11.37.

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are set to start Friday’s session on the negative footing, prolonging the weekly leg lower to multi-day lows near the $12.00 mark.

Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is posting losses for the third session in a row so far on Friday, all amidst the broader correction lower after recording all-time peaks beyond the $16.00 level per shared earlier in the month. The move is also a technical one, as the company is receding from extreme overbought levels.

NIO News Today

As of writing NYSE: NIO is down 6.72% at $12.09 and faces the next support at $11.37 (38.2% Fibo of the May-July rally) seconded by $7.90 (monthly high Jun.22) and finally $6.55 (55-day SMA). On the upside, the next hurdle aligns at $16.44 (all-time high Jul.13).