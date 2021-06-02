NIO Stock Price and News: Surges on analyst upgrade and May delivery numbers

The cherry on top for NIO investors on Tuesday was an analyst upgrade from Citi, which raised its rating to buy from neutral, and upped the price target slightly from $57.60 to $58.30 . The analyst cited a rise in anticipated electric vehicle adoption by Chinese citizens, and forecasts nearly 8 million on the roads by 2025.

Nio reported its monthly delivery figures for May and investors were excited to see a 95% year over year increase from May of 2020 . Perhaps what was more encouraging to Wall Street was the delivery forecast of between approximately 7800 and 8700 vehicles for June if we calculate from its quarterly estimates of 21,000 to 22,000 total deliveries. If those numbers are met, it would represent a record setting month for Nio, even despite the ongoing global semiconductor shortage which the company has admitted to having an effect on its manufacturing.

NYSE:NIO has finally broken out of its consolidation period and was given an extra boost by a couple of positive catalysts to start the month of June. On Tuesday, Nio gained 9.63% to close the first trading day of June at $42.34, outpacing the rest of the electric vehicle sector . The recent bullish outbreak has pushed Nio back over its 50-day moving average, and the 200-day moving average price of $45.83 is once again firmly in reach. Most China companies received a boost on Tuesday, as May manufacturing grew and a new three-child policy for families was instituted by the government.

