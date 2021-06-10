NIO Stock Price and News: Struggles to gain traction as electric vehicle sector trades lower

- NYSE:NIO fell by 1.88% on Wednesday, and growth sectors pulled back as the broader markets finished in the red.
- Nio investors are hoping for growth with some bullish catalysts for the rest of 2021.
- Nio continues to meet resistance around the $44 price level, after failing to retest it several times.
NYSE:NIO has seen its bullish breakout stall this week as it continues to build up pressure for what investors are hoping will be a long awaited move higher. On Wednesday, Nio fell by 1.88% to close the choppy trading session at $42.74. The markets were mostly unsettled on Wednesday ahead of the May Consumer Price Index report, which could give an indication on the rising rate of inflation in the U.S. economy. Growth stocks finished the day mostly in the red.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Nio investors are hoping that several upcoming catalysts for the company will help propel the stock back to levels near its all-time high price of $66.99. The electric vehicle maker has been hard at work increasing its production to an estimated 20,000 vehicles per month in a new deal with Jianghuai Automobile Group. Nio has also been working on its first international expansion into the European country of Norway, which has been one of the top markets for electric vehicles on the continent. Finally, Nio is working towards adding more vehicles to its lineup in 2022, with the much rumored luxury SUV and minivan models.
Is NIO a good stock to buy?
Nio continues to struggle with the $44 price level acting as resistance several times over the past few months. The stock has been notably in an area of consolidation since early March, and just as we thought it may break out to the upside, it was rejected once again. Nio could be forming a bullish triple bottom that usually sees the stock break through resistance to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.41 ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD treads water around 1.41. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet ahead of US inflation
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce, having witnessed a steep drop following a break below the critical 21-DMA support at 1883. At the time of writing, gold price is trading 0.50% lower at $1880, looking to recapture the 21-DMA.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.