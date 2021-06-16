NIO Stock Price and News: Shares tumbles as growth sectors drop ahead of Fed inflation meetings

Nio wasn’t the only EV stock that was falling on Tuesday, as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plunged nearly 3% on the day, and domestic rival XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was down nearly 6% . The electric vehicle sector is often one of the hardest hit growth sectors when fears of inflation are raised, as their valuation depends on future growth, which of course can be mitigated by the value of the dollar falling.

Nio is starting to flex its corporate muscle in China, as the Chinese EV maker invested in prominent online used car site Uxin . Nio CEO William Li has openly praised Uxin for its business model and believes it to be an important part of the growing used car market in China. Nio’s vehicles have been known to command high resale values as the battery swap feature that is exclusive to Nio, eliminates any battery degradation that may put a dent in the value of other electric vehicles.

NYSE:NIO was bound to cool off after its recent hot streak that has seen shares climb back up by 35% over the past month. On Tuesday, alongside a painful day for the broader markets, Nio plunged by 3.01% to close the session at $45.15 . The bulls are still firmly in control of Nio’s stock even as it crossed back below the 200-day moving average on Tuesday. Analyst upgrades continue to pour in as Mizuho reiterated its buy rating on Monday alongside a shiny new price target of $65 which implies a further 43% ceiling from Tuesday’s closing price.

