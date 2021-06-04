NIO Stock Price and news: Shares pull back as early week momentum tapers off

Speaking of Tesla, shares tumbled again on Thursday as a recall for potentially loose brake caliper bolts did not sit well with investors. The news comes on the heels of a report that saw Tesla’s global EV market share plummet from 29% to 11% in May , so the frustrating year continues for the EV industry leader. At this point in time Nio may indeed be the better investment, as a bullish uptrend is still in the cards following its current consolidation.

After recently reporting that Nio’s production capacity would double over the coming years, its battery supplier CATL announced that it would be building a new facility in Shanghai . Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also uses CATL as one of its battery suppliers, so the move makes sense given that Tesla has one of its Gigafactories in Shanghai that is currently producing Model 3s and Model Ys to the Chinese market. Overall, this should definitely help Nio expand its production moving forward, as the company attempts to corner the lucrative Chinese market.

NYSE:NIO has cooled off after a red-hot start to the week following the company’s report on its monthly vehicle deliveries in May. On Thursday, Nio trimmed a further 0.63% to close the trading session at $40.90 . After starting the day in the green, Nio steadily declined in the afternoon as turbulence from the meme stocks rattled the broader markets. Nio is still trading above its 50-day moving average, and since it last broke through its resistance, the bullish thesis is still intact as the next breakout target should be in the $47 range.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.